Truist Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Cabot stock opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
CBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.
Cabot Company Profile
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.
