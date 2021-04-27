Truist Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.56 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. On average, analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

