Truist Financial Corp Sells 24,392 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,392 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 206.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 38,145 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 257,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:VGM opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

