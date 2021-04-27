Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DNMR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,897,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,501,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,644,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Danimer Scientific from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of DNMR opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.57. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $66.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danimer Scientific Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

