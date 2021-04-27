Truist Increases Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $78.00

Apr 27th, 2021

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

Boyd Gaming stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.91. 36,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,350. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $68.24.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $635.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.67 million. Research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,238,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,505,000 after purchasing an additional 292,074 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,246,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,350,000 after purchasing an additional 184,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,336,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,350,000 after buying an additional 95,766 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $45,080,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after purchasing an additional 477,839 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

