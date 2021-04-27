Truist Securiti Comments on BOK Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BOK Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.82. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $87.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $98.95.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $444.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. BOK Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $526,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,977 shares in the company, valued at $9,389,371.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in BOK Financial by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BOK Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BOK Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in BOK Financial by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

