Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Shares Gap Down to $81.78

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.78, but opened at $79.14. Tucows shares last traded at $79.14, with a volume of 40 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $843.87 million, a P/E ratio of 90.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Tucows alerts:

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $70.78 million for the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.90%.

In other Tucows news, VP Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $114,294.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Elliot Noss sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.42, for a total value of $397,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,591,039.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,129 shares of company stock valued at $977,924 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCX. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Tucows by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Tucows in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tucows by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Tucows by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tucows by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 56.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX)

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.