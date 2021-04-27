Tufton Capital Management Has $242,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Tufton Capital Management trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 17.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $52.34 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

