Tufton Capital Management Purchases 4,300 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $128,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2,070.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 814,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 59,895 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 402.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 200,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on F. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

