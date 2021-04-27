Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP) Declares Dividend of $0.02

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:SHIP opened at GBX 1.07 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Tufton Oceanic Assets has a 12-month low of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.07 ($0.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.95.

