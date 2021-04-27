Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP) Declares Dividend of $0.02

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:SHIP opened at GBX 1.07 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Tufton Oceanic Assets has a 12-month low of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.07 ($0.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.95.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing

Dividend History for Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit