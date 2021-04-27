Tyler W. K. Head Sells 18,905 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 18,905 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $57,282.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,422.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ELVT opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.51 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Elevate Credit by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Elevate Credit by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 29,727 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Elevate Credit by 124.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 69,718 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.62.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT)

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit