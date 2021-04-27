Tyler W. K. Head Sells 18,905 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 18,905 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $57,282.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,422.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ELVT opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.51 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Elevate Credit by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Elevate Credit by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 29,727 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Elevate Credit by 124.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 69,718 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.62.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.