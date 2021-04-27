U S Global Investors Inc. Acquires Shares of 52,200 Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST)

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Separately, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $443,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JDST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 77,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,627. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.84. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $30.42.

