U S Global Investors Inc. Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

U S Global Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,960 shares during the period. Osisko Gold Royalties accounts for 0.1% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at $740,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at $470,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,057,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,132,000 after buying an additional 543,411 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.1% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,698,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,386,000 after buying an additional 268,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.26. 6,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $13.53.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $49.54 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 72.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

OR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.50 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

