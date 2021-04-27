U S Global Investors Inc. Has $452,000 Holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

U S Global Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MBT. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000.

Shares of NYSE MBT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.58. 79,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,629,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $9.81.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

