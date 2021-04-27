U S Global Investors Inc. Invests $35.78 Million in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,660,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,784,000. Mesa Air Group makes up about 1.1% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 7.48% of Mesa Air Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 74.9% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MESA. Bank of America raised shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,896. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.36.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mitchell I. Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $81,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,932 shares in the company, valued at $925,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,625,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 389,466 shares of company stock worth $5,153,786. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.