U S Global Investors Inc. Purchases 306,615 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,152,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,615 shares during the quarter. JetBlue Airways accounts for 5.3% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $165,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

In related news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $62,290.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $96,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,520.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,043 shares of company stock worth $284,446. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:JBLU traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.16. 182,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,978,782. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.57.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

