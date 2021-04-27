U S Global Investors Inc. Takes $103,000 Position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUR. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,270,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,030,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 558.8% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 96,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 82,212 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $828,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 129,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046 shares during the period.

TUR stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.30. The company had a trading volume of 18,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,727. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.57.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

