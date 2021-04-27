UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 14,915 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of Arcus Biosciences worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 60.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $303,394.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,564.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc acquired 5,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $220,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,913,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,608,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,674,133 shares of company stock valued at $221,046,652. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 112.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $9.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 million. On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RCUS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

