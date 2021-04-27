UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of GenMark Diagnostics worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GNMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 72.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 190,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 79,794 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 3.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $2,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics stock opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.63 and a beta of 3.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.93. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $50.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GNMK shares. William Blair downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.05 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. GenMark Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.81.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 1,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $27,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 412,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,698.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $40,817.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 264,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,051.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,279 shares of company stock worth $404,119 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in the developing and commercializing molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

