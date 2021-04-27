UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,924,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3,576.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 96,605 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Castellan Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 436,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWT opened at $65.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.69. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

