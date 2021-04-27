UBS Group Analysts Give Total (EPA:FP) a €42.00 Price Target

Total (EPA:FP) has been given a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.60 ($54.82) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €44.27 ($52.09).

Shares of EPA FP opened at €36.86 ($43.36) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €35.65. Total has a 52-week low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 52-week high of €49.33 ($58.04).

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

