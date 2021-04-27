UBS Group Reiterates CHF 30 Price Target for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 30 price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 24 price target on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 25 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 35 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 26 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 26.17.

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

