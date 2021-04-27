UBS Group Reiterates CHF 30 Price Target for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 30 price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 24 price target on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 25 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 35 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 26 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 26.17.

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Analyst Recommendations for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit