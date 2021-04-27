UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UCBJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of UCB from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

UCB stock opened at $48.36 on Monday. UCB has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.88.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

