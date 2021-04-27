UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

Separately, TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. UGI has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $44.54.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UGI will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in UGI by 2.1% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 131,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 301,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,367,000 after buying an additional 22,666 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in UGI by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

