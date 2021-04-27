UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

Get UMH Properties alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

UMH opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.50 million, a PE ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $21.80.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in UMH Properties by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMH Properties (UMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.