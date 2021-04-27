Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,265,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $21,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

UAA stock opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.39.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UAA shares. Cowen raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.27.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

