Under Armour (UA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Under Armour to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

NYSE:UA opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $20.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

