Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Price Up 1.2% This Week

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $85.29 million and $13.91 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for $23.71 or 0.00043348 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Unifi Protocol DAO

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,596,666 coins. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

