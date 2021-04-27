Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) is Baxter Bros Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,409 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 3.9% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $22,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.57.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.31 and a 200 day moving average of $207.42. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $147.05 and a one year high of $226.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

