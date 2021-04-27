United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Cut to $78.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 45.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UAL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America cut shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.35.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $53.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.17.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Airlines will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

