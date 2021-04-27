United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for United Bankshares in a report released on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $39.11 on Tuesday. United Bankshares has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $41.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 5.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH raised its position in United Bankshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 9,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in United Bankshares by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $233,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 9,998 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $398,320.32. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,577 shares of company stock worth $3,817,472. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

