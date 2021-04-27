United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Terry L. Blaker

Terry L. Blaker decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.12.

UPS stock opened at $175.81 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $181.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.54. The firm has a market cap of $152.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

