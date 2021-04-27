United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Increased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 2.1% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.12.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $175.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.19 and its 200-day moving average is $166.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $181.19. The company has a market cap of $152.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

