UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,957 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.2% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $26,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.61.

In other news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,869. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $393.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,103. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $401.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $372.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.79. The company has a market cap of $371.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

