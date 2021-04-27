UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Increased by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 13.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,006 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.5% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $18,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,565,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,433,841,000 after buying an additional 295,642 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after buying an additional 1,881,407 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,639,000 after buying an additional 569,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,397,896,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,858,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,106,385,000 after purchasing an additional 207,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.61.

In other news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,869. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $395.33. 35,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,336,103. The firm has a market cap of $373.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $401.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

