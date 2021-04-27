Unitil (UTL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Unitil to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $116.90 million during the quarter. Unitil had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, analysts expect Unitil to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Unitil stock opened at $50.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.73. The company has a market cap of $754.26 million, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Unitil has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $57.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UTL. TheStreet raised Unitil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unitil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other Unitil news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $291,223.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

