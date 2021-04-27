Universal Logistics (ULH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Universal Logistics to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $385.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.70 million. On average, analysts expect Universal Logistics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ULH opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. Universal Logistics has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $647.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.72%.

ULH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

