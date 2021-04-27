Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to report $65.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.22 million and the highest is $65.67 million. Univest Financial posted sales of $60.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year sales of $251.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $250.50 million to $253.47 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $259.49 million, with estimates ranging from $253.29 million to $265.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $64.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.36 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 13.04%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of Univest Financial stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $27.25. 723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,571. The company has a market capitalization of $798.92 million, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.09. Univest Financial has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other Univest Financial news, Director Joseph P. Beebe acquired 4,000 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Beebe acquired 2,500 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.51 per share, with a total value of $66,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $172,315. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,010 shares of company stock worth $177,018 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Univest Financial by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Univest Financial by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Univest Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Univest Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Univest Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

