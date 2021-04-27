Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to post $1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Unum Group reported earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

In other news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $672,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 1,543.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,948,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465,113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Unum Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,351,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,647,000 after purchasing an additional 309,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,708,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,077,000 after purchasing an additional 82,644 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Unum Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,735,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,754,000 after purchasing an additional 246,624 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,944,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.64. 27,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,845. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $30.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

