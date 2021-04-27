UREEQA (URQA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.97 Million

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 27th. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for approximately $2.17 or 0.00003970 BTC on exchanges. UREEQA has a market cap of $8.97 million and approximately $676,452.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UREEQA has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00061739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.01 or 0.00278329 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $565.23 or 0.01034949 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00026677 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.37 or 0.00714776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,819.94 or 1.00376518 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

