US Ecology (ECOL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect US Ecology to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. US Ecology has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.65-0.88 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $0.65-0.88 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $241.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.00 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. On average, analysts expect US Ecology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ECOL stock opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.63 and a 200 day moving average of $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.20. US Ecology has a twelve month low of $26.69 and a twelve month high of $45.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

