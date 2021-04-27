Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $383,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $70.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.49. The company has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,349.88, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James upgraded Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

