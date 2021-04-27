Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at DA Davidson

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.72 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.33.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $243.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.14. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $98.00 and a 1-year high of $251.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

In related news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $429,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,539 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.86, for a total value of $4,154,287.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,244,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,562 shares of company stock valued at $13,914,674 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its position in Valmont Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Valmont Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its position in Valmont Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Valmont Industries by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

