Valvoline (VVV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Valvoline has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.57-1.67 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.57-1.67 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Valvoline to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $29.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 35.97%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

