Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Position Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,552,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,573 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNDA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 214.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 611,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,814,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,965,000 after acquiring an additional 536,437 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 225,435 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,187,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on VNDA. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $20.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $933.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 4.56%. Equities analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $318,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,488.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Watkins sold 5,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $107,865.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,688.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 224,883 shares of company stock worth $4,050,886. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.