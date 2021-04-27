Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Stock Position Raised by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

NYSEARCA:VCR traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $313.79. The stock had a trading volume of 123,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,658. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $166.34 and a 1-year high of $315.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.62.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

