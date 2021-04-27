Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,440,342,000 after buying an additional 1,515,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,800,000 after buying an additional 3,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,004 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,953,000 after buying an additional 11,631,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 16,176,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,586,000 after acquiring an additional 265,460 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.57. The stock had a trading volume of 237,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,146,931. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.84 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.64.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

