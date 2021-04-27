Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 57.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 4.7% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.10. The stock had a trading volume of 47,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,037. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $173.93 and a 52 week high of $277.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.67.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.