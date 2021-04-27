Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Trimmed by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.04. 49,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,967. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.31. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $72.53 and a twelve month high of $103.78.

