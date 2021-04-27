Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279,042 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,266,000 after acquiring an additional 168,934 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,595,000 after acquiring an additional 129,997 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,370,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,748,000 after purchasing an additional 116,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,131,000 after purchasing an additional 920,113 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.69. The stock had a trading volume of 14,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,941. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $225.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.90.

