Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,304,000 after buying an additional 603,625 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,265,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,852,000 after acquiring an additional 94,500 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,711,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,117,000 after acquiring an additional 61,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,575,000 after acquiring an additional 120,269 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.70. 25,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,434,859. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $138.37 and a twelve month high of $218.27.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.